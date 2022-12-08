India cricketer Ravindra Jadejas wife Rivaba wins in Gujarat Assembly polls by more than 50000 votes

Jamnagar (Guj), Dec 8: Star India cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja made a winning start in her debut into electoral politics as she defeated her nearest rival in the Jamnagar North constituency in the Gujarat Assembly Polls 2022 on Thursday (December 8).

Rivaba Jadeja wins

Rivaba won by a margin of more than 53000 votes against her nearest rival from the Aam Aadmi Party. According to the Election Commission website, Rivaba had won 88835 votes, while her nearest rival Karshan Karmur of the Aam Aadmi Party had won 35265 votes.

Sibling rivalry made battle interesting

Meanwhile, the Congress party's Bipendrasinh Jadeja, who happens to be Ravindra Jadeja's brother-in-law, finished third and polled 23274 votes.

Sibling rivalry was at play in Jamnagar North as Ravindra Jadeja batted for his wife Rivaba, while his sister Naynaba Jadeja campaigned for the Congress, bringing into the limelight this urban constituency where voters, like much of Gujarat, have again backed the ruling party.

Jadejas thank voters

After winning the election, Rivaba was accompanied by her cricketer husband in the victory road show and thanked the voters in her constituency for electing her.

"Those who accepted me happily as a candidate worked for me, reached out & connected to people - I thank them all. It's not just my victory but of all of us," Rivaba said.

The constituency had voted for the first time in 2012 after being carved out following delimitation. The Congress won it while the BJP grabbed it in 2017 after then-incumbent MLA Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, locally better known as Hakubha, crossed over to the BJP. He was dropped this time in favour of Rivaba Jadeja.

The BJP though managed to placate Hakubha by making him the party's in-charge for polling in three assembly seats in Jamnagar, including Jamnagar North. An overwhelmingly urban constituency, Jamnagar North was always seen as more favourable to the BJP than the Congress.

The Jadejas are Rajputs, the community that dominates this constituency. Muslims make up the other decisive group of voters.

Ravindra Jadeja - who couldn't perform the national duties due to an injury - campaigned heavily for his wife in the elections. His star presence helped Rivaba manage a lot of eyeballs.

(With PTI inputs)