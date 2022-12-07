Check Out: Full list of top searched sports events in India for 2022

Indian Premier League (IPL) is the most searched sports event in India for the year 2022. IPL has been the most popular event in India for a long time given the amount of attraction and interest it creates in the people, and that has reflected in their online activities as well.

Indian people have searched for IPL more than any other sports event in the World. After the IPL, the ongoing FIFA World Cup is the most searched event. IPL's peak trend was in the month of April to June, while the FIFA World Cup has overtaken that from November 18 onwards. From an interest score of 9 till 18th November, it has touched 100 in the most recent week.

Here we take a look at all the sports events that has trended in India in this year-