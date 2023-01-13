India head coach Rahul Dravid falls ill, set to miss 3rd ODI in Thiruvananthapuram: Reports

Kolkata, Jan 13: India head coach Rahul Dravid will not be travelling to Thiruvananthapuram with Rohit Sharma & Co. for the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka.

As per reports, Dravid - who turned 50 on January 11 - has taken ill and he's set to miss the third one-dayer on Sunday (January 15).

Team India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series against Sri Lanka with a four-wicket win in the second ODI at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday (January 12).

According to an NDTV report, Dravid has taken an early morning flight from Kolkata to his home in Bengaluru on Friday (January 13) and will not be available for the 3rd ODI at Thiruvananthapuram.

In the second ODI in Kolkata, chasing a tricky 216, Rohit and his band reached home in 43.2 overs for the loss of six wickets. KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 64 and rescued India from a tricky situation in the game. His partnership of 75 runs with vice-captain Hardik Pandya steadied the ship for India and ensured the hosts kept their unbeaten streak against visitors at home unbroken.

In the opening ODI - which was held in Guwahati on January 10 - Team India registered an emphatic 67-run win. Riding upon a sensational century from Virat Kohli and an opening stand of 143 between Rohit Sharma (83) and Shubman Gill (70), India posted a mammoth 373 for seven. In response, Sri Lanka could only manage 306/8 as their skipper Dasun Shanaka slammed a ton.

With the series already won, Team India could look to make a couple of changes in the playing eleven in the third ODI. Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan - who failed to get a chance in the first two games - might be included in the inconsequential third ODI.

