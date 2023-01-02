India hit 466 sixes in 2022 across all formats, Suryakumar Yadav alone hits 74

Indian batters had a topsy-turvy last year. The pool of elite Indian batters scored many runs across all formats and in order to do that, cleared the fence many times.

Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant were the standout performers for India in 2022 and scored a chunk of the runs.

Although India had a disappointing outing in both T20 Asia Cup and ICC T20 World Cup, Suryakumar Yadav was immense with the bat in both tournaments. Virat Kohli also had a decent outing in the T20 internationals and scored the majority of his runs in the shortest format of the game.

And India topped the list of most sixes in 2022, with 466 sixes hit across all formats. The Indian team cleared the fence aplenty as the likes of Suryakumar, Kohli and company were destructive with the willow, especially in the T20 format.

India hit 309 sixes in the 2019 calendar year, which ranks 2nd in their sixes list. Before that, Indian batters cleared the boundary 296 times in 2017, 265 times in 2018 and 227 times in 2009.

Indian Players with the Most Sixes in 2022:

Suryakumar Yadav was the Indian batter with the highest number of sixes in 2022. He hit 74 sixes in total last year, 68 of which came in the T20I format.

Virat Kohli's T20 dominance also shows in his six-hitting prowess in that format. Rishabh Pant, who finished as the highest scorer for India in the tests last year, was the heaviest six-hitter in the longest format of the game with 21 sixes.