India pacer Deepak Chahars wife Jaya Bhardwaj duped of Rs 10 lakh by conmen, FIR registered in Agra

New Delhi, Feb 3: India pacer Deepak Chahar's wife Jaya Bhardwaj has been duped of Rs 10 lakh by frauds under the pretext of a business deal.

The cricketer's father Lokendra Chahar has reportedly filed a complaint with the Hari Parvat Police Station in Agra.

As per reports, in the complaint filed with Agra police, the Chennai Super Kings' pacer Chahar's father has named Dhruv and Kamlesh Pareek as primary suspects. The duo reportedly hail from Hyderabad and one of the accused was a former official with Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

As per the First Information Report (FIR), the accused absconded with Rs 10 lakh which they took from the cricketer's wife.

They absconded on October 7, 2022 and didn't return the money they took for a business venture. In the FIR it has also been alleged that the cricketer's family was verbally abused and threatened when asked to return the money.

Right-arm swing bowler Chahar - who was purchased by Chennai Super Kings for a whopping Rs 14 crore bid - got married to Jaya Bhardwaj at a grand ceremony in Agra on June 2, 2022. The wedding happened after the conclusion of the IPL 2022, which the cricketer missed due to an injury.

Advertisement

Chahar regained his fitness and returned to action momentarily but the pacer once again suffered an injury during the second T20I against West Indies in December last year and has been out of action since then.

The cricketer is hoping to regain his fit and a clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to participate in this year's IPL 2023.