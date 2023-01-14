India players visit Padmanabhaswamy temple in Trivandrum ahead of the match against Sri Lanka: Watch

India will be taking on Sri Lanka in the 3rd and final ODI of the series on Sunday.

The Indian team have already sealed the series after wins in Guwahati and Kolkata.

Indian Players visit Padmabhaswamy Temple:

The team reached Trivandrum on Friday and went to visit the Padmanabhaswamy Temple. The majority of the team was pictured in front of the holy temple in Kerala ahead of their match on Sunday.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Suryakumar Yadav can be seen at the front while the likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and other staff were also pictured.

The Indian team received a grand welcome upon arriving at thee Kerala capital. They were welcomed and greeted with a traditional Malayali style, with Kathakali dancers and traditional Kerala Mundus. The match at the Greenfield Stadium will only be the second ODI at the venue.

Rahul Dravid, the Indian head coach hasn't travelled with the team to the venue though. Dravid celebrated his 50th birthday on January 11 and fell ill the following day. He was assessed by doctors in Kolkata and was advised to take some rest. The Indian coach has some blood pressure related issues which needs to be taken care of. He is expected to be taking charge again in the New Zealand series.