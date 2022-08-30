India Playing 11 vs Hong Kong (Predicted): India Rest Rahul, Hardik, Bring In Pant, Ashwin in Asia Cup 2022?

Dubai, August 30: India playing 11 against Hong Kong looks a rather straightforward one as common cricketing sense say they would retain the 11 that defeated Pakistan last Sunday in the Asia Cup 2022.

But is it that seamless a process? The India think tank will mull over a few questions before this match.

KL Rahul had gotten out for a duck against Pakistan, edging a Naseem Shah delivery on to his stumps. So, will the team management ponder over brining in Rishabh Pant in his place?

Pant had opened in a couple of matches too recently but the think tank will be take time to arrive at a decision as it was just one match and should they take an extreme step quickly? Or should they give one more chance to Rahul against a much easier opposition?

At the same time, it is not wise to leave out Pant for too long as finally he had shown some good form against the West Indies recently. The management would like to give him some chances ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

India would also like to give Deepak Hooda a go as he too has been in fine touch of late and they can think of picking him for this match.

Hooda can either come in for Rahul or can replace Hardik Pandya in the 11. Hardik had a tremendous match against Pakistan both with bat and ball but the management would also like to manage his load.

Hong Kong is not precisely a tough opponent and Hardik can considered to give a break ahead of Asia Cup 2022 Super 4.

It will keep him fresh against tougher opponents in Super 4. It may be recalled that Hardik had left the field after bowling his quota of 4 overs against Pakistan. The think tank might look to give veteran offie R Ashwin a chance in place of either Hardik or Yuzvendra Chahal.

Here is a look at India Playing vs Hong Kong.

1. India squad

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

2. India Playing 11 vs Hong Kong

India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 KL Rahul / Rishabh Pant, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Hardik Pandya / Deepak Hooda, 6 Dinesh Karthik, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 Avesh Khan, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal / R Ashwin.