India Register Highest Margin Win in ODIs Following 317-run Victory Over Sri Lanka

Thiruvananthapuram, January 15: Team India registered the highest margin win in terms of runs after a 317-run victory over Sri Lanka in the third ODI at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday (January 15).

After hundreds from Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill took India to 390/5 in 50 overs, Mohammed Siraj starred with the ball as the hosts bowled out the visitors for a paltry 73 in 22 overs.

This was the largest win in terms of runs by a team in the One Day Internationals. The previous best was by New Zealand, who beat Ireland by 290 runs in 2008.

Top Five Highest Margin Wins in ODIs

1. India beat Sri Lanka by 317 runs

2. New Zealand beat Ireland by 290 runs

3. Australia beat Afghanistan by 275 runs

4. South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 272 runs

5. South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 258 runs

Opting to bat first, Kohli scored an unbeaten 166 off 110 balls, while Gill played a scintillating knock of 116 off 97 balls to make a strong case for himself as Rohit Sharma's batting partner for the upcoming World Cup.

The former India captain, who scored his 46th ODI hundred and became the fifth highest run-getter in the format, was also involved in two-century stands. First with Gill and then with Shreyas Iyer, who scored 38 off 32 balls. Rohit also contributed with a 49-ball 42.

Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara picked two wickets each for the visitors, but the new ball partners were very expensive like most of the Sri Lankan bowling attack.

In response, Siraj, who ended with figures of 4 for 32 in 10 overs, removed the Sri Lankan opener Avishka Fernando cheaply before ripping through the rest of the top five.

Siraj wasted no time and dismissed Kusal Mendis for 4, reducing SL to 22/2 in four overs. Sri Lanka was looking forward to build a partnership after this. However, Siraj did not let the visitors catch a break.

After his senior pace partner Mohammed Shami sent back Charith Asalanka for just one run, the 28-year-old pacer continued his powerplay exploits, dismissing Nuwanidu Fernando (19), who was the only double-digit scorer for SL till then and all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva (1).

He also executed a run out of his own bowling when he hit the stumps after Chamika Karunaratne had hit straight back at the bowler.

Kuldeep Yadav also claimed two wickets as he got rid off the in-form Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka for 11 and Kumara for 9. Shami also ended the match with two wickets.

Ahsen Bandara did not come out to bat after he suffered injury due to a collision with teammate Jeffrey Vandersaay, who was replaced by Dunith Wellalage as a concussion substitute.