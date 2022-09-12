Indias squad for T20 World Cup: Would have picked Shami instead of Harshal Patel: Kris Srikkanth

Bengaluru, Sept. 12: The All India Selection Committee announced the Indian squad for the upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup and voicing his opinion on India's squad, former Indian skipper Kris Srikkanth said senior pacer Mohammad Shami should have been part of the squad.

The upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup is set to be held in Australia in October-November. On Monday, the BCCI named a 15-member squad led by Rohit Sharma. Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah made a comeback into the national side following an injury, along with Harshal Patel.

Speaking, on Star Sports show 'Follow the Blues', Srikkanth, who is a former selection committee member, said, "If I was the chairman of the selection committee, Shami is definitely in the team.

"We are playing in Australia, the guy's got the real action, the guy's got bounce, he can bare the moment and he can get on early wickets, so I would have probably got Shami instead of Harshal Patel."

Srikkanth, a dashing opener in his playing days, added, "Yes, Harshal Patel is a good bowler, no doubt about it, but Mohammad Shami is the right guy.

"I mean they can say not the scheme of things, he's only for Test cricket or one day cricket but we are playing in Australia. That guy has done well last IPL, so Shami is the must in my team."

India will play their first match against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.

Bumrah, who was suffering from back injury and Harshal, who had a side strain, had done an intense rehabilitation programme at the National Cricket Academy and the BCCI medical team has deemed them fit for the marquee tournament. The two players who missed out on World Cup berth were pacer Avesh Khan and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who was pipped by senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Source: PTI