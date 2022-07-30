India’s tour of Zimbabwe: Dhawan to lead as Chahar returns; Tripathi earns maiden ODI call-up

Bengaluru, July 30: Rahul Tripathi earns maiden ODI call-up as the All India Selection Committee announced India’s squad for the Zimbabwe series.

The three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe is set to begin on August 18th. Having led India to a 3-0 ODI series whitewash against West Indies, Shikhar Dhawan is once again set to lead the side, with seniors Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah rested.

KL Rahul is yet to make his comeback as he has not been named in the ODI squad. Most of the first-choice players have been rested, including Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Tripathi, who had been handed his India T20I debut during India’s Ireland tour, following an impressive IPL season, has received his maiden ODI call-up.

Deepak Chahar and Washington Sundar is set to comeback from injuries after being named in the 15-member ODI squad.

India will take on Zimbabwe in the first ODI on August 18th at the Harare Sports Club. All three ODIs will be held in the same venue. While the second ODI will be played on August 20th, the series finale will be held on August 22nd.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.