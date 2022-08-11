India’s tour of Zimbabwe: KL Rahul cleared to play; set to lead India; Dhawan named deputy

Bengaluru, Aug 11: Star Indian cricketer KL Rahul is set to make his comeback and on Thursday, Rahul was cleared by the medical team to play for the upcoming series against Zimbabwe.

Rahul, who has been out of action since the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League concluded, will return for the Zimbabwe series. On Thursday, giving as update of Rahul’s fitness, the BCCI announced Rahul will lead the Indian side for the Zimbabwe tour.

Earlier, the selection committee had retained their faith in Shikhar Dhawan, who successfully led the Indian side to a series whitewash in West Indies, to lead the ODI side in Zimbabwe. But with Rahul set to return to the side, Dhawan was named as his deputy, as Rahul was handed the captaincy role.

In a statement on Thursday, BCCI honorary secretary Jay Shah said, “The BCCI Medical Team has assessed KL Rahul and cleared him to play in the upcoming three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has appointed him the captain of the side and named Shikhar Dhawan as his deputy,” read the statement.

