India squad for Asia Cup: KL Rahul, Virat Kohli return as Jasprit Bumrah misses out

Bengaluru, Aug 8: Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, who is set to return to the Indian team line-up after an injury layoff, were named in India’s 15-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022.

Rahul will return as Rohit’s deputy, while Jasprit Bumrah was unavailable for selection due to injury. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik named in the squad as Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson miss out.

While Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan get the nod for Asia Cup, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar and Axar Patel have been named as standbys.

In a BCCI statement on Monday, Honorary Secretary Jay Shah said, “Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel were not available for selection owing to injuries. They are currently undergoing rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru.”

On Monday, the All-India Senior Selection Committee picked India’s squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 to be played from August 27th to September 11th, 2022.

The 15th edition of the tournament will be played in the UAE between six teams (main event). Defending champions India are also the most successful team, having won the trophy seven times. While the last edition of the tournament was held in an ODI format, this edition will feature the T20 format.

The six teams are divided into two groups with India, Pakistan and a qualifying team in Group A and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan forming Group B. Each team plays the other once in the group stage with the top two teams from each group advancing to the Super 4 round. The top 2 teams from Super 4 will qualify for the final.

India’s squad for Asia Cup:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

Standby players:

Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar have been named as standbys.