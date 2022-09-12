India Squad for Australia, South Africa T20I Series: Hardik, Bhuvi, Arshdeep get rotational rest

Mumbai, September 12: The national selectors on Monday (September 12) also announced India squads to face Australia and South Africa in the T20I series at home.

The selectors have announced the team for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 and almost the same squad will do the duty against Australia and South Africa at home, while the only addition is pacer Mohammed Shami, who has been named as standby player in the World Cup squad.

Rohit Sharma will lead both the squads and KL Rahul has been named as his deputy.

The selectors have also announced that pacers Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be reporting to the NCA in Bangalore for conditioning-related work during the course of the home series against Australia and South Africa.

It meant that Bhuvneshwar and Hardik Pandya will miss the home series against SA but Deepak Chahar and Shami will play in place for them. Arshdeep will not play against Australia in the home T20Is.

Other than that, all the senior players will play in both he series which has been viewed as final round of international-level warm-up ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Ahead of the World Cup, there is an ODI series against South Africa, but the selectors will announce the squad at a later date. Shikhar Dhawan is expected to lead that squad as the World Cup-bound players will be given some time off before departing to Australia.

India Squad for Australia T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.



India squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.