India squad for New Zealand home series announced; Ishan Kishan gets maiden Test call-up for Australia series

Mumbai, Jan 13: The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Friday (January 13) announced the India squad for the upcoming white-ball home series against New Zealand and also the team for the first two Tests against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

Hardik Pandya will be leading the Indian side in the T20Is while Rohit will be captaining Men in Blue in the ODI series. Like the Sri Lanka series, both Rohit and Virat Kohli have not been included.

Young India batter Prithvi Shaw will also be making his comeback in the T20I side with the series. Shaw has been in sublime form lately.

KL Rahul and Axar Patel were unavailable for selection for the white-ball series due to family commitments. In Rahul's absence, KS Bharat has been included in the ODI side as the second wicketkeeper after Ishan Kishan, while Sanju Samson has been ignored.

The limited-overs series against New Zealand comprises three ODIs and as many T20Is. The ODI series starts on January 18 while the T20I series will begin on January 27.

India's ODI squad against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.

India's T20I squad against New Zealand: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar.

India's Test Squad vs Australia

The Test side for the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy was also announced where wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan got a maiden red-ball cricket call-up. Rishabh Pant who is the first-choice wicketkeeper-batter is going to be out of action for the next five-six months due to his road accident last month.

A call on all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja - who has not been included in the New Zealand home series - in the Test squad is subject to fitness.

Star T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav - who is ranked number one in the T20Is - has also been included in the Test squad. With that, the Mumbaikar will now be a part of all three formats.

The tour will kickstart on February 9 in Nagpur and this will also be the last edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which will be a 4-match Test series feature.

India's Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.