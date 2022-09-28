India Squad for South Africa T20: Shreyas, Shahbaz, Umesh drafted in; Shami misses out

Mumbai, September 28: The national selectors on Wednesday (September 28) added Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed and Umesh Yadav to the squad after the unavailability of Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami.

Deepak Hooda has been ruled out of the upcoming South Africa Tour of India after sustaining a back injury. The all-rounder is at the NCA for further management of his injury.

Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have also reported to the NCA for conditioning-related work while Arshdeep Singh has linked up with the India squad in Thiruvananthapuram.

Mohammad Shami is yet to attain full recovery from COVID-19 and will not be able to take part in the three-match T20I series.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umesh Yadav as Shami’s replacement and Shreyas Iyer as a replacement for Hooda. Shahbaz Ahmed has also been added to the T20I squad.

India squad for South Africa T20Is (Updated): Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed.