India Squad For T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma to lead; Bumrah, Harshal return

Mumbai, September 12: The selectors on Monday (September 12) announced the India squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, and the selection of players did not spring any major surprises.

To begin with they retained Rohit Sharma as captain and the experienced players like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah found a berth in the squad of 15.

India squad for T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players - Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

(More to follow)