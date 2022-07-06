India Squad for West Indies ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan To Lead; Virat Kohli, Rohit, Rishabh, Bumrah Rested

Mumbai, July 6: The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Wednesday (July 6) picked the squad for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies to be played at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Shikhar Dhawan will lead the side while Ravindra Jadeja has been named as the vice-captain of the India team during the tour to West Indies.

Senior cricketers Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant, wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik, all-rounder Hardik Pandya etc have not been selected for the tour and has been rested.

All these players are part of India squad for the T20I and ODI series against England. The Indian team will leave to West Indies after the away white ball formats series against England.

It may be recalled that Dhawan had also led India last year during a short white ball tour to Sri Lanka when the majority of India stars were in England for the Test series.

Rahul Dravid was the interim coach of India then but later he took over as the full-time coach of India after the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 which was held in the UAE.

Advertisement Advertisement