India Squad for West Indies T20I Series (Predicted): Focus on Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer

Mumbai, July 11: The India selectors are set to announce India’s squad for five-match T20I series on Monday (July 11). It is eagerly awaited because the announcement will give a hint to the team management’s vision for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 to be held in Australia later this year.

The big question will be over the selection of Virat Kohli who has been struggling for runs for a while now. In fact, more than 70 innings have passed since Kohli made a 100.

Even in the two T20Is against England recently, Kohli failed to fire. Hence the team management and selectors will mull on the possibility of 'resting’ Kohli for the T20Is and give more opportunities to in-form players like Sanju Samson and Deepak Hooda.

It will be an ideal step too as India is looking to play Power Cricket in T20Is, something taken from the blue print laid out by England in white ball format. In his current form, Kohli does not fit into the scheme of things on cricketing logic.

But there is a school of thought, spearheaded by former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja etc. believes that Kohli should be given some more time to regain his form and get back to run-making ways.