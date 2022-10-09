India T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up Matches: Schedule, Squad, Venues, Timing in IST and Live Streaming Info

Team India will warm up for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia with four matches, starting with a match against Western Australia on Monday (October 10).

Rohit Sharma-led side will play their T20 World Cup 2022 warm up matches in Perth and Brisbane before they head to Melbourne for their high-voltage Super 12 opener against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23.

The Men in Blue have travelled down under for the show-piece event after back-to-back 2-1 home series wins against Australia and South Africa. The inaugural T20I champions will now hope to land their second title and bounce back from a Super 12 exit in the last edition.

The 2007 T20 champions were originally scheduled to play only two warm-up matches against Australia and New Zealand on October 17 and 19 respectively, but BCCI has arranged two more warm-up fixtures against Western Australia on October 10 and 13 respectively.

Here is a look at India T20 World Cup 2022 Warm up matches schedule, time in IST, squad and live streaming information:

India T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-up Schedule

Date Day Match Venue Time in IST October 10 Monday India vs Western Australia XI WACA, Perth 11 AM October 13 Thursday India vs Western Australia XI WACA, Perth 11 AM October 17 Monday India vs Australia The Gabba, Brisbane 9:30 AM October 19 Wednesday India vs New Zealand The Gabba, Brisbane 1:30 PM

The Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Pat Cummins (vice captain), Ashton Agar, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), David Warner, Adam Zampa.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen.

Western Australia: TBA

India T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-up Matches Live Streaming and Telecast Info

The two warm-up fixtures against Western Australia may be live streamed on the Western Australia YouTube Channel, but there is no official confirmation of the same.

However, the warm up matches against Australia and New Zealand will be telecast on Star Sports Network and Live Streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.