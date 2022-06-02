India Tour of West Indies 2022 Schedule: Live Streaming, Date, India Time, Squads, Players List

Mumbai, July 6: The Indian Cricket Team will be travelling to the Caribbean after the conclusion of the tour of the United Kingdom. The Rohit Sharma-led side is scheduled to play three ODIs and five T20Is between July 22 and August 7 against the West Indies.

Team India will be playing two T20Is in Ireland before heading for England to play one-off Test, three T20Is and as many ODIs against the English side.

The Men in Blue will resume their international assignment with a home series against South Africa under acting skipper KL Rahul. India face the Proteas in 5 T20Is before Rohit Sharma and the other rested stars return for the UK tour.

The highly anticipated series as India returns to the Caribbean after three years and will be led by new captains Rohit Sharma and Nicholas Pooran. The series will be a culmination of an action-packed summer for both the teams in the buildup to the T20 World Cup 2022.

Speaking about the upcoming series WI captain, Nicholas Pooran on the upcoming series, said, "We have a young team that is eager to restore the brand of cricket the West Indies team is known for playing. As I take charge of this team, our ambition is to always be competitive, as we look to use this series to fine-tune our preparations for the upcoming T20 and 50 Over World Cups."

Where to watch:

Advertisement Advertisement

The series between India and West Indies will be premiered on FanCode. It will be the only platform streaming these matches LIVE for Indian audiences.

Live Streaming: FanCode app and www.fancode.com

Venues: The ODI series and three T20Is will be hosted across Trinidad and Tobago and St Kitts & Nevis, with the final two T20Is scheduled for Lauderhill, Florida in the USA.

Timing:

ODIs will start at 7 PM IST

T20Is will start at 8 PM IST

Squads: The BCCI has announced the ODI squad and named Shikhar Dhawan as the captain for the three ODIs. Regular captain Rohit Sharma, his deputy Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, former captain Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya have been rested.

India's ODI Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

Full Schedule and Results: