India vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Dubai, September 6: India will be eager to emerge winner by a handsome margin in their final Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2022 on Thursday (September 7).

More likely that, it will be their final match of the Asia Cup 2022 and India would not be wanting to limp out.

Here is then the Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy tips, Possible Playing 11 and Match Prediction for the India vs Afghanistan match in Asia Cup 2022 Super 4.