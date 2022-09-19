India vs Australia, 1st T20I: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Mohali, September 19: India will take on Australia in the first of the three-match T20I series at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali here on Tuesday (September 20).

This will be viewed as a match-up proper ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 next month and both the teams will be eager not to cede any ground.

Brace up for the India vs Australia 1st T20I with this Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Match Prediction and Possible Playing 11 etc.