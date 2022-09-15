India vs Australia, 1st T20I: Mohali Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Boundary Length, Stats

Mohali, September 15: India will face Australia in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Inderjit Singh Bindra Stadium, Mohali, on September 20.

Both India and Australia will be eager to make a sound beginning to the series that is viewed as a precursor to the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 next month.

So, here is all the essential details about the Mohali stadium (also known as Punjab Cricket Association Stadium) ahead of the India vs Australia 1st T20I.

It includes details such as overall T20 record, batting and bowling stats, stadium details, weather and pitch report. It is an all encompassing guide that you can go back referring ahead and during the match. So, bookmark it.