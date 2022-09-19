Mohali, September 19: India will look to sort out their combinations, especially in the middle-order, while giving a final shape to their plans for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 when a three-match home series against Australia begins here Tuesday (September 20).

Though a few fast bowlers will be rested over the course of six games before the World Cup — three matches against South Africa to follow after the Australia series — India have a full strength squad at their disposal to finalise combinations.

The T20 format is a lot about being flexible but as he mentioned ahead of the first T20, India skipper Rohit Sharma would like to get 'all the answers’ from his players before the flagship ICC event in Australia.

Though India did bat well in the Asia Cup, they did resort to a lot of changes during the tournament.

Their lack of depth in the bowling department was also exposed but Harshal Patel and Jasprit Bumrah are now back to bolster the attack.

Rohit has made it clear that K L Rahul will be his opening partner in Australia but there is a possibility that Virat Kohli gets to open alongside him. With the star batter scoring a memorable hundred in his last T20 innings, there will always be a temptation to make him bat at the top.

The top-four are pretty much sorted but the jury is still out on the role of wicketkeepers Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik in the playing eleven.

With Ravindra Jadeja injured, will India keep the left-handed Pant over Karthik who is a designated finisher in the squad? Karthik, who hardly got to bat in the Asia Cup, would be hoping for substantial game time over the next two weeks.

Deepak Hooda played all the Super 4 games in the UAE but lack of clarity remains over his role in the side.