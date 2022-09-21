India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Nagpur, September 21: India will eye a series-levelling victory when they face Australia in the second T20I here at the VCA Stadium on Friday (September 23).

The Aussies had shocked India with a 4-wicket win in the first T20I at Mohali on Tuesday (September 20). Australia will target a series win that will swell their level of confidence to a much higher space.

Here’s then an essential tool kit to the India vs Australia 2nd T20I such as dream11 prediction, fantasy tips, possible playing 11 and match prediction.