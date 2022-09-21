India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction
Nagpur, September 21: India will eye a series-levelling victory when they face Australia in the second T20I here at the VCA Stadium on Friday (September 23).
The Aussies had shocked India with a 4-wicket win in the first T20I at Mohali on Tuesday (September 20). Australia will target a series win that will swell their level of confidence to a much higher space.
Here’s then an essential tool kit to the India vs Australia 2nd T20I such as dream11 prediction, fantasy tips, possible playing 11 and match prediction.
India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.
Australia: Aaron Finch (Captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.
India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Dinesh Karthik / Rishabh Pant, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Harshal Patel, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar / Deepak Chahar, 10 Jasprit Bumrah / Umesh Yadav, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal.
Australia: 1 Aaron Finch, 2 Cameron Green, 3 Steve Smith, 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Tim David, 6 Josh Inglis, 7 Matthew Wade, 8 Pat Cummins, 9 Nathan Ellis, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood.
Dream11 Team Prediction: 1 KL Rahul, 2 Cameron Green, 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Hardik Pandya, 5 Steve Smith, 6 Matthew Wade, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Nathan Ellis, 9 Josh Hazlewood, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Jasprit Bumrah.
Fantasy Tips: Captain: Hardik Pandya, Vice-Captain: Cameron Green, Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade.
Despite the defeat in the first T20I, India still can turn it around at Nagpur, a venue the Aussies have never played a T20I match. Having said that, we will keep Australia in the chair for favourites as they have a better balanced side and a stronger bowling unit.