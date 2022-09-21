India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Nagpur VCA Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Boundary Length, Stats

Nagpur, September 21: India will take on Australia in the second T20I here at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA Stadium) on Friday (September 23) and the home side will be desperate to win and stay alive in the three-match series.

Australia had stunned India by 4 wickets while chasing 209 at Mohali in the first T20I, while the Aussies will eye an encore.

So, here are the details of the second India vs Australia T20I at the VCA Stadium such as India’s T20I records at Nagpur, general T20I stats at the venue, pitch report and weather pattern analysis.