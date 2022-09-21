India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Nagpur VCA Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Boundary Length, Stats
Nagpur, September 21: India will take on Australia in the second T20I here at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA Stadium) on Friday (September 23) and the home side will be desperate to win and stay alive in the three-match series.
Australia had stunned India by 4 wickets while chasing 209 at Mohali in the first T20I, while the Aussies will eye an encore.
So, here are the details of the second India vs Australia T20I at the VCA Stadium such as India’s T20I records at Nagpur, general T20I stats at the venue, pitch report and weather pattern analysis.
India have played 4 matches at the VCA Stadium and have won 2 matches and lost the other 2. Australia have never played a T20I match at this venue.
Highest total: 215/5 by Sri Lanka
Highest total: India: 186/9
Lowest Total: 79 all out by India
Most runs: M Shahazad (Afg): 166
Most runs: India: KL Rahul: 123
Highest score: M Naim (Bangla): 81
Highest score: India: KL Rahul: 71
Most 6s: M Shahazad (Afg): 7
Most 6s: India: Shreyas Iyer: 5
Highest partnership: 98 by M Nabi / S Shinwari (Afg) and M Naim / M Mithun (Bangla)
Highest partnership, India: G Gambhir / MS Dhoni: 61
Most wickets: M Nabi, Rashid Khan: 8
Most wickets, India: Deepak Chahar: 6
Best bowling: Deepak Chahar: 6/7
Worst bowling: Yusuf Pathan: 4 overs: 54 runs.
Boundary length: 80x85 meters straight and square
Established: 2008
Capacity: 45000
Host Association: Vidarbha (Maharashtra)
Average T20 Score: 151
Nagpur pitch often carries some balance between bat and ball. But generally, the pitch helps the team batting first as chasing is a bit tough here, indicated by that average second innings score of 128. If the team batting first scored around 180, then the chasers could land in a bit of trouble because of the increasing slowness of the surface.
There is a 24 per cent probability of thundershowers in the morning on Friday (September 23), and the city could see a 1 MM rain fall and experience 79 per cent cloud over on the match day. But as the day wear on, the climate will see a good amount of improvement and we could just have another full game on our hands.