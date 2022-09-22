India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Will Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant play at Nagpur? Heres Update

Nagpur, September 22: Will Jasprit Bumrah play the 2nd T20I between India and Australia at Nagpur on Friday (September 23)? Cricket fans across the nation is eagerly awaiting the answer to that question?

Bumrah is in the squad but the pacer did not play in the first T20I at Mohali as the team management did not want to rush him back to action, giving a bit more time to reach the optimum level of fitness.

The absence of Bumrah had felt in the Mohali match as India failed to defend 208 even with 6 bowlers. Bhuvneshwar Kumar continued his expensive ways in the backend of the innings as he gave away 19 runs.

The India team will be eager to see Bumrah on the field as the second T20I is a must-win for them as the Aussies have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

“We all know exactly what Jasprit Bumrah brings to the side and how important he is for us. Obviously, there will be concerns here and there and it's fine. We got to trust our boys, whoever gets the opportunity.

These are the best 15 people in the country, that's why they are here. Jasprit being there makes a big difference but if he's not there.

He's coming back from an injury, so he needs to get enough time, maybe not put a lot of pressure on his body. He will come back and play,” said Hardik Pandya after the Mohali match.

So, the team management will closely monitor his fitness before taking a call but skipper Rohit Sharma had indicated that the chances of Bumrah returning for the remainder of the T20I series is quite high.

Will Pant play at Nagpur?

Unlike Bumrah, Rishabh Pant has no fitness worries but the management opted to give Dinesh Karthik a go in the first match but the latter could not come up with a worthy performance.

The management might not bench Karthik immediately as they are in the process of assessing each player in different roles. So, we might just see Karthik coming out ahead of Pant in Nagpur too.