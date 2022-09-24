India vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing, Match Prediction
Hyderabad, September 24: India will want to keep a proud home record intact while Australia will be eager to register a series win on Indian soil when they take on each other in the 3rd T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Sunday (September 25).
India and Australia have shared results in Mohali and Nagpur to enter Hyderabad in a 1-1 lock. Weather permitting, we might see cracker of a contest too.
Here’s then some essential details like Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11 and Match Prediction of India vs Australia 3rd T20I.
India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.
Australia: Aaron Finch (Captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.
India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Dinesh Karthik 7. Rishabh Pant, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Harshal Patel / Deepak Chahar, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal / R Ashwin.
Australia: 1 Aaron Finch, 2 Cameron Green, 3 Steve Smith, 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Tim David, 6 Josh Inglis / Sean Abbot, 7 Matthew Wade, 8 Pat Cummins, 9 Daniel Sams / Nathan Ellis / Kane Richardson, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood.
Dream11 Team: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Aaron Finch, 3 Cameron Green, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Dinesh Karthik, 7 Matthew Wade, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Jasprit Bumrah, 10 Josh Hazlewood, 11 Adam Zampa.
Fantasy tips: Captain: Rohit Sharma, Vice-captain: Dinesh Karthik , Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade.
India have levelled the series in a rain-curtailed 8-over-a-side match at Nagpur. Now, the match moves to Hyderabad and we think the Aussies still hold a slight edge despite a setback in the 2nd match, and they might just edge India in a full-match.