India vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Hyderabad RGI Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Boundary Length, Stats
Hyderabad, September 24: India and Australia will eye a series win when they face each other in the third and final T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Sunday (September 25).
Australia had won the Mohali T20I and levelled at Nagpur during the rain-hit second T20I.
So, here we have for you the RGI Stadium records, stats, weather and pitch report etc ahead of the India vs Australia 3rd T20I.
India have played only 1 match at this venue. India had beaten West Indies by 6 wickets in that match in 2019. There was a T20I match between India and Australia was scheduled in 2017 but it was abandoned.
Highest total: 209/4
Lowest total: 207/5 by WI
Most runs: Virat Kohli: 94
Highest score: Virat Kohli: 94
Most 6s: Virat Kohli: 6
Most wickets: Y Chahal / K Pierre: 2
Best bowling: Y Chahal: 2/36
Highest partnership: V Kohli / KL Rahul: 100
Established: 2012
Capacity: 55000
Host association: Hyderabad
Boundary length: 66x69x64 meters
T20 Average score: 207 (only 1 T20)
The pitch tends to go slow as the match progresses at this venue as we have seen in many IPL matches. The average first innings score in T20 here is 158 but that drops to 135 in the first innings and we have seen some low totals getting defended at this venue in the IPL. The team winning the toss could decide to bat first here and try to put up a total in the vicinity of 160-170 on Sunday.
There are 11 per cent possibility of rain on Sunday, with intensity of rain is predicted to be at 0.7 MM. But the duration of the rain is predicted to be only about half hour, so we might not have a major threat to the match as we might just have a larger match at hand than we had at Nagpur. There will be 59 per cent cloud cover too in the night, but the temperature is pegged at around 22 degrees.