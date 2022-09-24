India vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Hyderabad RGI Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Boundary Length, Stats

1. India’s T20 record at RGI Stadium

India have played only 1 match at this venue. India had beaten West Indies by 6 wickets in that match in 2019. There was a T20I match between India and Australia was scheduled in 2017 but it was abandoned.

2. T20 Stats at RGI Stadium

Highest total: 209/4

Lowest total: 207/5 by WI

Most runs: Virat Kohli: 94

Highest score: Virat Kohli: 94

Most 6s: Virat Kohli: 6

Most wickets: Y Chahal / K Pierre: 2

Best bowling: Y Chahal: 2/36

Highest partnership: V Kohli / KL Rahul: 100

3. RGI Stadium Info

Established: 2012

Capacity: 55000

Host association: Hyderabad

Boundary length: 66x69x64 meters

T20 Average score: 207 (only 1 T20)

4. RGI Stadium pitch report

The pitch tends to go slow as the match progresses at this venue as we have seen in many IPL matches. The average first innings score in T20 here is 158 but that drops to 135 in the first innings and we have seen some low totals getting defended at this venue in the IPL. The team winning the toss could decide to bat first here and try to put up a total in the vicinity of 160-170 on Sunday.

5. Hyderabad weather forecast

There are 11 per cent possibility of rain on Sunday, with intensity of rain is predicted to be at 0.7 MM. But the duration of the rain is predicted to be only about half hour, so we might not have a major threat to the match as we might just have a larger match at hand than we had at Nagpur. There will be 59 per cent cloud cover too in the night, but the temperature is pegged at around 22 degrees.