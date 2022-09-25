India vs Australia 3rd T20I Toss, Pitch Report, Playing XIs, Pre-Match Comments: India opt to field; Bhuvi in

Hyderabad, Sept. 25: India-Australia matches have always been high voltage clashes and the stage is set for the series decider to unfold at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

After winning the toss in Hyderabad, India captain Rishabh Pant opted to field first against visitors Australia.

Electing to bowl, Rohit said, "We'll field first. It's good to be back here in Hyderabad. Every game we play we look to win and every win is crucial. Keeps the momentum and the confidence. Last night was a good win for us. Whenever we pay Australia it's always challenging, whatever the conditions. Need to keep the momentum with us. Last game was good to get that confidence. Perfect opportunity today - crunch game, everyone needs to step up. One change: Rishabh misses out and we've got Bhuvi back. Last game was a shortened game and we needed only four bowlers, so natural that Bhuvi comes back today."

Meanwhile, speaking at the toss, Australia skipper Aaron Finch said, "Ya we would have fielded as well, looks like a really good pitch. We always want to perform against the best team in the world. This is a part of the world we love to come and play. The crowds are always amazing. One Change: Josh Inglis is back in place of Sean Abbott.

The series got off to a cracking start with India registering a massive total of 208. But India's death bowling let the team down as Australia chased it down with ease to take a 1-0 lead over the hosts. In the second rain-affected T20I in Nagpur, India levelled the series after clinching a win over the visitors in the rain-truncated match.

While the final game is the decider, both sides will not only be eager to win the series, but also work out their kinks and get a morale-boosting win with the T20 World Cup set to unfold in Australia next month.

India vs Australia 3rd T20I Playing XI:

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia Playing XI: Aaron Finch (capt), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Daniel Sams, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood