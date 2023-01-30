Cameron Green struggling to be bowling fit for India vs Australia first Test

New Delhi, Jan 29: Australian head coach Andrew McDonald said Cameron Green is not out of the race to be fit for the opening Test (from February 9) against India in the Border Gavaskar Series but added they concerned about the all-rounder being bowling-ready.

Cameron Green broke his finger during the Boxing Day Test against South Africa. Green made a telling impact in the game with a bowling spell of 5-27 followed by 51 not out before the injury.

"Where he's positioned at the moment, his biggest challenge is bowling. There is a lack of loading there, and one of the key reasons around us getting into this camp early is to make sure that we're ready to go for the rigours of what the bowling unit (is) going to encompass."

"Building confidence is the main thing, setting him up to succeed in that first Test match, having enough time, that will be the critical question," McDonald told media on Sunday.

If Green is not fit to bowl for the first game then he could be considered as a batter with half centuries to his name against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the format and has won player of the match as well.

India vs Australia: Need more right-handers, says McDonald

Australia may turn to Matt Renshaw and Peter Handscomb if they need all-round options for the Test while McDonald said they will look for right-handers in the playing XI with plenty of left-handers already.

"We value his (Green's) batting first and foremost really, he's a batter in our top six and we value that, his bowling is a bonus. A very nice bonus.

"We see him (Handscomb) as an important right-hand option. We've got a lot of left-handers. If there were to be any late changes, or Cameron Green doesn't make that first Test, we feel we have some good options," added McDonald.

The first Test will be played at Nagpur's Vidarbha Cricket stadium on February 9-13.