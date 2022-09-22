India vs Australia: Four injured as stampede breaks out during ticket sales for the third T20I in Hyderabad

Bengaluru, Sept. 22: Hyderabad is set to host the final T20 International of the thee-match India vs Australia series on Sunday (Sept. 22). The match is set to be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Ahead of the final game, cricket-lovers thronged to the Gymkhana Grounds on Thursday to book tickets for the scheduled fixture. In what turned out to be a stampede-like situation at the Gymkhana Grounds, four people got injured.

As reported in the PTI, the injured people needed hospitalisation, but the police said they were fine. The stampede-like situation took place as a large crowd tried to get in at once when it rained, they said.

Police said they faced a tough time in managing the situation. About 15,000 people gathered at the ground and some of them said they arrived there early on Thursday. Some of them alleged that tickets were sold in black. Telangana Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud on Wednesday said tough action would be taken against those selling tickets in black. Media reports said the rush for tickets is because Hyderabad is hosting an international match after over two years.

Meanwhile, coming to the series, India will look to bounce back and level the series, when they take on Australia in the second T20I of the three-match series in Nagpur on Friday. A win for the hosts will see the Hyderabad match be the decider of the series.

In the first T20I, India posted a big total of 209, riding on a smashing knock from Hardik Pandya, along with KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav. But once again India's trouble in the death overs came to the forefront. Despite putting up their highest-ever total against Australia in T20Is, the visitors chased it down with four balls to spare to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Source: With inputs from PTI