India vs Australia: H2H Record in T20I, Most Runs, Most Wickets, Most 6s, Highest Score, Best Bowling


IND vs AUS: H2H Record in T20I, Stats

Mumbai, September 10: India and Australia have always dished out an intense rivalry on the cricketing field, especially on this side of the 2000s as the Men in Blue looked to challenge the Aussies hegemony.

This holds true as another series, albeit short in nature, beckons us from September 20 as India will go head to head with Australia in 3 T20Is.

Both India and Australia will be keen to produce a strong effort in this series because it will be an audition for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in October Down Under.

So, here we are looking at the India vs Australia Head to Head record and other stats such as most runs, most wickets, most 6s, highest score, best bowling etc in this section.

1. India vs Australia H2H in T20Is

India and Australia have played 23 T20I matches so far. India have won 13 times while the Aussies emerged winners in 9 matches, and 1 match ended in No Result.

2. India vs Australia T20 stats (batting)

Highest total, India: 202 for 4

Highest total, Australia: 201 for 7

Lowest total, India: 74 all out

Lowest total, Australia: 86 all out

Most runs, India: Virat Kohli: 718

Most runs, Australia: Aaron Finch: 440

Highest score, India: Virat Kohli: 90

Highest score, Australia: S Watson: 124

Most 6s, India: Virat Kohli: 22

Most 6s, Australia: G Maxwell: 28

Highest partnership, India: V Kohli / S Raina: 134

Highest partnership, Australia: D Warner /
S Watson: 133

3. India vs Australia T20 stats (bowling)

Most wickets, India: J Bumrah: 15

Most wickets, Australia: S Watson: 10

Best bowling, India: R Ashwin: 4/11

Best bowling, Australia: J Behrendorff: 4/21

4. India vs Australia T20 Stats (Fielding)

Most dismissals (wk), India: MS Dhoni: 15

Most dismissals (wk), Aus: A Gilchrist: 4

Most catches, India: Virat Kohli: 9

Most catches, Australia: A Finch / G Maxwell: 5

Published On September 10, 2022

