India vs Australia: H2H Record in T20I, Most Runs, Most Wickets, Most 6s, Highest Score, Best Bowling

Mumbai, September 10: India and Australia have always dished out an intense rivalry on the cricketing field, especially on this side of the 2000s as the Men in Blue looked to challenge the Aussies hegemony.

This holds true as another series, albeit short in nature, beckons us from September 20 as India will go head to head with Australia in 3 T20Is.

Both India and Australia will be keen to produce a strong effort in this series because it will be an audition for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in October Down Under.

So, here we are looking at the India vs Australia Head to Head record and other stats such as most runs, most wickets, most 6s, highest score, best bowling etc in this section.