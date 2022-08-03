India vs Australia, India vs South Africa T20I, ODI: Full Schedule, Venues, Live Streaming Info
New Delhi, August 3: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday (August 3) announced the schedule for the upcoming Australia and South Africa’s tour of India.
India’s international home season 2022-23 will commence with a three-match T20I series against Australia in September, 2022 and will be followed by a three-match T20I and ODI series against South Africa.
Mohali will host the first T20I against Australia with Nagpur and Hyderabad hosting the second and third respectively.
The home series against South Africa will begin in Thiruvananthapuram.
The second T20I will be played on October 2, 2022, Gandhi Jayanti, to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at Guwahati, followed by the last T20I at Indore.
The action will then shift to Lucknow on 6th October where the ODI series will get underway.
Ranchi and Delhi will host the second and third ODI respectively.
All these series will be played as a precursor to the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022 to be held in Australia across October and November. Australia are the defending T20 World Champion, having won the event in the UAE in 2021.
SA will be eager to land their maiden T20 World Cup, in fact a maiden ICC title since their readmission to international cricket back in 1992. India will be looking to win the T20 world title for the first time since that path-breaking triumph in 2007 under MS Dhoni.
Australia tour of India, 2022 – T20I series
Match Num
Day
Date
Match
Venue
1
Tuesday
20th September
1st T20I
Mohali
2
Friday
23rd September
2nd T20I
Nagpur
3
Sunday
25th September
3rd T20I
Hyderabad
South Africa tour of India, 2022 – T20I series
Match Num
Day
Date
Match
Venue
1
Wednesday
28th September
1st T20I
T’Puram
2
Sunday
2nd October
2nd T20I
Guwahati
3
Tuesday
4th October
3rd T20I
Indore
South Africa tour of India, 2022 – ODI series
Match Num
Day
Date
Match
Venue
1
Thursday
6th October
1st ODI
Lucknow
2
Sunday
9th October
2nd ODI
Ranchi
3
Tuesday
11th October
3rd ODI
Delhi