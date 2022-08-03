India vs Australia, India vs South Africa T20I, ODI: Full Schedule, Venues, Live Streaming Info

New Delhi, August 3: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday (August 3) announced the schedule for the upcoming Australia and South Africa’s tour of India.

India’s international home season 2022-23 will commence with a three-match T20I series against Australia in September, 2022 and will be followed by a three-match T20I and ODI series against South Africa.

Mohali will host the first T20I against Australia with Nagpur and Hyderabad hosting the second and third respectively.

The home series against South Africa will begin in Thiruvananthapuram.

The second T20I will be played on October 2, 2022, Gandhi Jayanti, to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at Guwahati, followed by the last T20I at Indore.

The action will then shift to Lucknow on 6th October where the ODI series will get underway.

Ranchi and Delhi will host the second and third ODI respectively.

All these series will be played as a precursor to the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022 to be held in Australia across October and November. Australia are the defending T20 World Champion, having won the event in the UAE in 2021.

SA will be eager to land their maiden T20 World Cup, in fact a maiden ICC title since their readmission to international cricket back in 1992. India will be looking to win the T20 world title for the first time since that path-breaking triumph in 2007 under MS Dhoni.

Australia tour of India, 2022 – T20I series Match Num Day Date Match Venue 1 Tuesday 20th September 1st T20I Mohali 2 Friday 23rd September 2nd T20I Nagpur 3 Sunday 25th September 3rd T20I Hyderabad

South Africa tour of India, 2022 – T20I series Advertisement Advertisement Match Num Day Date Match Venue 1 Wednesday 28th September 1st T20I T’Puram 2 Sunday 2nd October 2nd T20I Guwahati 3 Tuesday 4th October 3rd T20I Indore