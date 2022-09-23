India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma surpasses Martin Guptill to own another big T20I record

Nagpur, Sep 23: India captain Rohit Sharma claimed another big milestone to his name in the second T20I against Australia here at Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium on Friday (September 23).

The right-handed batter from India now owns the record for hitting the most number of sixes in the shortest format of the game as he surpassed New Zealand's opener, Martin Guptill.

Coming into the match, Rohit and Guptill were at 172 sixes in T20I. In the rain-hit match against Australia, which was curtailed to 8 overs per side, the right-handed batter played an explosive knock of 46 (not out) off 20 deliveries. Leading from the front, the skipper smashed four maximums in his unbeaten innings as Men In Blue chased down the target of 91 in 7.2 overs, with six wickets in hands.

The 36-year-old had cleared his intentions in the run chase when he dispatched Aussie quick Josh Hazlewood for two big sixes in the first over of the run chase. His first maximum was over long-on while the second six was over deep midwicket. In the second over bowled by Cummins, the Mumbaikar smacked the pacer over square-leg for another biggie.

He even hammered Adam Zampa over long-off for his fourth maximum of the evening and the crowd at VCA went berserk and the stadium started reverberating with chants of 'Rohit-Rohit'.

With 176 sixes in his T20I career, Rohit - who is known as Hitman - now owns the record of hitting the most number of maximums in Twenty20 internationals. Rohit, meanwhile, also became the first player in history to smash 500 boundaries in T20Is.

Earlier, during the Asia Cup 2022, the star India cricketer achieved yet a major landmark in his T20I career when he became the leading run-scorer in the T20Is, across men's and women's formats. He surpassed New Zealand's Suzie Bates to amass most runs in the shortest format.