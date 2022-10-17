India vs Australia: Shamis death over yorkers power Men in Blue to 6-run win over world champions in warm-up

Brisbane, October 17: India came up with a fine display in death overs, plucking 6 Australian wickets for 9 runs to eke out a 6-run win over the current T20 World Champions at the Gabba on Monday (October 17).

It was a warm-up game alright, but India covered a good distance in addressing the death over worries that has been their bogey point in the recent months, leading to the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel and Mohammad Shami all played good hands as India denied the Aussies a win at the last post.

In fact, Shami’s last 4 balls in the 20th over, the only over he bowled in the match, produced as many wickets, 3 clean bowled dismissals separated by a run-out of Ashton Agar.

The performance also might have tad eased India’s worries of losing Jasprit Bumrah to a back injury ahead of the tournament.

Earlier, top knocks by KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav guided India to a total of 186/7 against Australia and the hosts were restricted to 180 all out.

Rahul smashed 57 off 33 while Suryakumar Yadav scored 50 off 33. For Australia Kane Richardson took four wickets while Glenn Maxwell and Ashton Agar bagged one wicket each

Put to bat first, India got off to a decent start as opener Rahul hammered Australian bowlers all around the ground, smashing 56 runs in just 5 overs of the innings.

Rahul brought up his half-century in just 27 balls. Skipper Rohit Sharma also shifted gears and slammed Glenn Maxwell for a six and a four in the sixth over of the innings.

At the end of the power play, India's score read 69/0. In the 8th over of the innings, Maxwell provided his team with a big breakthrough as he dismissed Rahul for 57. Rahul's wicket brought in-form batter Virat Kohli to the crease.

Ashton Agar then provided his team with the big wicket of India captain Rohit as he tried to pull a ball to deep mid-wicket but handed an easy catch to Maxwell in the 9th over.

Rohit departed after scoring 15 runs in 14 deliveries. After 10 overs of play, India's score read 89/2. Suryakumar Yadav and Kohli hit Australian bowlers for boundaries while taking singles at regular intervals.

Kohli's stint on the crease was cut short when he was dismissed by Mitchell Starc after scoring 19 from 13 balls.

Hardik Pandya then came out to bat, but the could not do much and departed after just scoring two runs. India kept losing wickets at regular intervals as the batters struggled against Australian bowlers after 10 overs.

Dinesh Karthik then came out to bat. He tried to pull but it went straight to the fielder stationed at deep mid-wicket on the delivery of Richardson. Karthik departed after playing a cameo of 20 runs in 14 delivery.

However, Suryakumar continued the carnage. He hammered Pat Cummins for 14 runs in the 18th over of the innings.

In the last over of the innings, Suryakumar brought up his half-century off 33. In the last over of the innings, Richardson gave India back-to-back blows dismissing Suryakumar and Ravichandran Ashwin to restrict the Men in Blue to a total of 186/7 in 20 overs of the innings.