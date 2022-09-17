India vs Australia, T20I Series: Live Streaming, TV Channel, Time, Full Schedule, Squads Info

Mumbai, September 17: India and Australia will lock horns with each other in a three-match T20I series beginning on September 20 with the first match at Mohali.

The second and third T20Is will be played at Nagpur and Hyderabad respectively as both the teams will hit the road to the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 properly.

Australia team has landed in India ahead of the T20I series, and they would like to begin their title defence with a series win over India, one of their potential rivals for the world title a month down the line.

India could not offer a settled performance in the recent Asia Cup 2022, failing to enter the final and losing to Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage.

Now, India have a full strength squad and would like to make a statement that they are ready to launch another shy at the world title that they had won back in 2007.

So, here is the squads, telecast info and schedule of India vs Australia T20I series.