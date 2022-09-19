India vs Australia: Virat Kohli eyes big records, looks to overhaul Rahul Dravids tally

Mohali, September 19: Virat Kohli will be eyeing some big personal milestones when India face Australia in a three-match series starting from Tuesday (September 20) at the Inderjit Singh Bindra stadium here.

Kohli is just 207 runs away from becoming the second-highest run-getter for Team India in international cricket history.

Kohli is also 207 runs away from becoming the sixth-highest run-scorer in international cricket.

Currently, Virat is the seventh-highest run scorer of all time in international cricket and the third-highest run scorer for India. Here is a quick look at Kohli’s international records across the three formats.

Kohli has played 468 matches and scored 24,002 runs across 522 innings at an average of 53.81 since started playing top level cricket since 2008-09 season.

As many as 71 centuries and 124 fifties have come from Virat's bat, with his best score being 254 not out.

Indian great Rahul Dravid is currently the sixth-highest run scorer in international cricket and India's second-highest scorer.

In 509 matches, Dravid has scored 24,208 runs across 605 innings at an average of 45.41. He has scored 48 centuries and 146 half-centuries with his best score being 270.

The highest run-scorer in international cricket history is Sachin Tendulkar, who has scored 34,357 runs in 664 matches at an average of 48.52.

He has scored 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries in his storied career.

Tendulkar is followed by Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakara (28,016), Australian great Ricky Ponting (27,483), Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene (25,957) and South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis (25,534).

Virat can easily attain these two more landmarks and add to his rich legacy as a batter if he continues his good form that he showed in the Asia Cup 2022 against Australia in the three-match T20I series, which starts from September 20.