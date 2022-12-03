India vs Bangladesh, 1st & 2nd ODI: Mirpur Shere Bangla Stadium Pitch Report, Weather, Boundary Length, Stats
Dhaka, December 3: India and Bangladesh will face off in the 1st and 2nd ODIs at the Shere Bangla Stadium on Sunday (December 4) and Wednesday (December 7).
Amidst the teams’ eagerness to win those matches and take the three-match series, we bring you some essential pieces of information such as the Shere Bangla Stadium pitch report, ODI stats, Mirpur weather etc.
Established: 2006
Capacity: 26000
Boundary length: 65x70M
Average ODI score: 226
India have played 22 matches at this venue and they have won 14 of them, losing 7 and one match ended up in no result. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have played 96 matches here, winning 48 matches and losing 47 matches. One match produced no result.
Highest total: 370/4 by India
Lowest total: 58 all out, Bangladesh
Lowest total, India: 105 all out
Most runs: Tamim Iqbal: 2795 runs
Most runs, India: Virat Kohli: 786 runs
Highest score: Shane Watson: 185
Highest score, India: Virat Kohli: 183
Most 100s: Tamim Iqbal: 5
Most 100s, India: Virat Kohli: 4
Most 6s: Tamim Iqbal: 35
Most 6s, India: Suresh Raina: 12
Highest partnership: Nasir Jamshed / Mohammad Hafeez: 224
Highest partnership, India: G Gambhir / V Kohli: 205
Most wickets: Shakib Al Hasan: 122
Most wickets, India: R Ashwin: 17
Best bowling: Stuart Binny: 6/4.
The Mirpur Shere Bangla Stadium can give some assistance to the batters as most of the sub-continent pitches do. We have had some 300+ totals and 150+ individual scores at this venue like Virat Kohli’s 185. But as the match wears on, the pitch too suffers wear and tear and spinners come into play as evidenced by the number of wickets Shakib Al Hasan bagged at this venue.
The recent white ball series against New Zealand was plagued by inclement weather as we saw some matches getting abandoned or shortened. But on Sunday (December 4) and Wednesday (December 7), there is no prediction for rain and we can expect to see full matches in the 1st and 2nd India vs Bangladesh ODIs.