India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI: Full List of Award Winners, Man of the Match, Post-Match Presentation

Dhaka, Dec 4: Mehidy Hasan Miraz played a sensational cameo with the bat as Bangladesh came from behind to sneak a slender one-wicket win over India in a nail-biting encounter at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium here in Mirpur on Sunday (December 4). With this win, the hosts go 1-nil up in the three-match series and take a psychological advantage over Rohit Sharma and his band.

Mehidy Hasan stuns Indians

Defending a below-par 186, Indian bowlers put up a brave effort on a tricky surface and almost handed their team a memorable win. However, they failed to get the tenth wicket partnership between Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman, who shared an unbeaten stand of 51 runs to stun the tourists. Credit for this win goes to Mehidy Hasan as the all-rounder scored a 39-ball 38* and ensured his team had the last laugh in front of a hysteric crowd.

Indian bowlers put up a show defending a low total

Indian bowlers triggered a collapse of Bangladesh after picking up the wicket of a set Litton Das in the 20th over. Washington Sundar got the opposition skipper caught behind by KL Rahul for 41 (63 balls). The hosts felt the heat in the middle overs as they lost seven wickets for 62 runs. However, with a determined Rahman by his side, Mehidy Hasan ensured the hosts reached home.

Rahul lone bright spot for India

Earlier in the day, Put in to bat first, India were bundled out for a paltry 186 in 41.2 overs. KL Rahul (73) top-scored for the visitors and anchored their innings after the top-order collapsed.

Except for Rahul, no Indian batter lived up to the expectations as they failed to post a decent total on the board. Indian batters have a lot to ponder upon in the next game for a loss will mean a series defeat.

Here are the Post-Match Comments and award winners:

Winning Captain, Litton Das:

Very happy. I was very nervous sitting in the dressing room. I enjoyed Mehidy's batting in the last 6-7 overs. Siraj and Shardul bowled very well in the middle overs and shifted the momentum towards their side. When I and Shakib were batting we thought we could chase this easily, but it got difficult after we both got out and India bowled really well. Outstanding innings from Mehidy.

Rohit Sharma, India captain:

It was a very close game. We did pretty well to come back into that position. We didn't bat well. 184 wasn't good enough, but we bowled pretty well and they held their nerve in the end. If you look back at how we bowled right from ball one - of course, we would have loved to bowl better at the end - but we bowled pretty well for 40 overs and took wickets. We just didn't have enough runs. Another 25-30 runs would have helped. We were looking at 240-250 after the 25-over mark. When you keep losing wickets it is difficult. We need to learn and understand how to play on such wickets. No excuses for us because we are used to these wickets. I don't really know how much they can improve in a couple of practice sessions. I feel the genes are there and it's only about handling pressure. I am sure these guys will learn and we look forward to the next game. Hopefully, we can change things around. We know exactly what we need to do in these conditions.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Player of the Match:

I am really happy and excited. I was only thinking about focusing on one area and believing in that strategy and I knew I only needed to bat about 20 balls to get going. I tried to bowl wicket to wicket with the ball. It is a memorable performance for me.