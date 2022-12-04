India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI: Litton Das takes a one-handed stunner to take Virat Kohlis catch

Dhaka, Dec 4: Senior India cricketer Virat Kohli made his comeback in the ODI side, after taking a short break following T20 World Cup 2022, with the three-match series against Bangladesh, starting Sunday (December 4).

The talismanic batter - who was the leading run-scorer in the showpiece event held in Australia - stepped onto the pitch early as India lost the opener, Shikhar Dhawan, inside five overs in the match. The 34-year-old right-handed batter joined captain Rohit Sharma in the middle and looked to revive the team from an early loss.

Kohli made an ODI comeback

Kohli looked in fine touch and his teammates were hoping for a solid start from the swashbuckler against Bangladesh. But it wasn't meant to be his day as the right-handed batter fell cheaply for 9 off 15 balls.

Litton Das stuns Kohli

The former India captain was sent back to the dressing room courtesy of a stunning catch by Bangladesh skipper Litton Das off Shakib Al Hasan's bowling. Kohli - who was batting on 9 - punched the ball towards mid-off with the hopes of sneaking a single but Das - who had stationed himself at the cover region with the strategy of choking the singles - dove towards his right and took a one-handed blinder.

Even Kohli was stunned by the athleticism of the opposition skipper and made his long walk towards the pavilion. It was a big over from Bangladesh's point of view as they bagged two big Indian wickets in that very over, which was also the first over of Shakib.

Two deliveries prior to Kohli's dismissal, Shakib bowled a beauty and cleaned up Rohit Sharma for 27 off 31 balls. Rohit was looking to go for a drive off Shakib's second delivery of the match but missed the line completely and the ball crashed into the stumps. India suffered two big jolts in a space of two balls and there were only 48 runs on the board.

Kohli was the third Indian wicket to perish inside 11 overs.