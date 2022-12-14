India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1 Live Update: Pant departs for 46, hosts strike early in second session

Chattogram, Dec 14: After a gap of five months, Team India begin their Test campaign with sights on the World Test Championships Final 2022-23.

India they take on Bangladesh in the first of Two Tests at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on December 14.

In the absence of their regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who injured his palm during the second ODI in Bangladesh and missed the first Test, KL Rahul is acting as a stand-in captain.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, are being led by their inspirational captain Shakib Al Hasan. He is playing the game after complaining about a minor niggle on the eve of the Test match.

India aim to redeem after ODI series defeat

India suffered a humiliating ODI series defeat last week as they lost two consecutive games, courtesy of Mehidy Hasan Miraz's heroics in the first two games. However, the visitors secured a consolation win in the third ODI and registered a massive win over the hosts, as Ishan Kishan broke several records en route to his maiden double hundred.

Inexperienced pace battery

Indians have fielded a strong batting lineup in the Tests but their bowling, especially the pace department, looks a touch weak. Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav will be leading a relatively inexperienced bowling line-up in the two Tests.

Advertisement

Will India spinners shine in Bangladesh?

The focus will be on the spin troika of R Ashwin, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav - who is making his Test comeback after a long gap. It will be interesting to see when Indian spinners will come into their act on the Bangladesh pitches, which have conventionally aided them.

Upbeat Bangladesh aim for an upset in WTC

Bangladesh, on the other hand, would be confident with the series win in the ODIs and would be looking to replicate the limited-overs success in the red-ball format. Shakib has some quality players at his disposal and would be looking to lead them by example and help Bangladesh register their first Test win against the mighty Indians.

Here are the live updates from Day 1 of the Test match: