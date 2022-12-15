India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2 Live Updates: Visitors bowled out for 404; Pujara-Iyer-Ashwin shine

Chattogram, Dec 15: India lost their set overnight batter, Shreyas Iyer, early on Day 2 of the 1st Test against Bangladesh here on Thursday at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

India resumed their innings from 278/6 with Iyer walking into the middle with a new batting partner in Ravichandran Ashwin. The partnership didn't last long as they added 19 runs between them.

Iyer departs early on Day 2

Iyer was clean bowled by right-arm pacer Ebadot Hossain for 86 when India's total reached 293 in 98 overs. The Mumbaikar had left the pitch at 82* at the close of play on day 1.

Iyer's knock lasted only for eight overs on the second day and the right-handed batter - who has had a phenomenal 2022 - fell 14 runs short of a well-deserved century.

Earlier on day one, along with Cheteshwar Pujara - who also gave a fresh lease of life to his Test career - Iyer shared a century stand to rescue Team India from dire straits. India were in a spot of bother when Iyer joined Pujara in the middle of the second session of day one.

The duo showed a lot of grit and determination and started grinding the Bangladeshi bowlers who had an upper hand in the game till that time. The duo also made full use of the reprieves they got en route to their fifties and steadied the ship for the tourists.

Pujara (90 off 203 balls) missed out on a ton as he was bowled by a peach of a delivery from left-arm spinner Taijul Islam. Taijul (3/84) was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh on the opening day. Mehidy Hasan Miraz (2/71) dismissed Axar Patel on the last delivery of the day to wrest the initiative back for the hosts.

Here are the updates from Day 2 of the Test match: