India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 3 Live Updates: India get a 254-run lead, to bat again

India aiming to inflict follow-on over Bangladesh as early as possible.
Check out the live updates from Day 3 here.
India scored 404 in the first innings while Bangladesh start the day on 133 for 8.
India vs Bangladesh Live Updates:
11:04 am
Lunch Time at Chattogram. India: 36/0
India lead by 290 runs.
11:03 am
Shubman Gill bats on 15 and KL Rahul on 20. Rahul has hit 3 fours while Gill is yet to find the fence. India: 36/0 (15 overs)
10:40 am
India with a steady start. Shubman Gill (13) and KL Rahul (10) at the crease. India: 24/0
10:16 am
Shubman Gill survives. Taijul Islam thought he had Gill lbw but the DRS shows the ball missed the stumps by a whisker. India: 10/0
09:53 am
It looks like India will bat again. They have a 254-run lead and would aim to put a mammoth score for Bangladesh to chase in their 2nd innings. So be prepared for some batting action from India.
09:50 am
That's the end. Axar Patel takes the final wicket. Mehidy Hasan Miraz is stumped. Bangladesh: 150 all out.
09:45 am
There was a clear inside edge of the bat. Decision overruled. Bangladesh survive and DRS shows its importance. Bangladesh: 149/9
09:43 am
Axar Patel plumbs Khaled Ahmed and the umpire has given it out. Bangladesh review.
09:30 am
Mehidy Hasan bats on 24. The onus is on him to score the bulk of the runs now. Bangladesh need 60 runs to avoid the follow-on. 145 for 9.
09:22 am
Wicket!
That's the end of Ebadot Hossain. Kuldeep Yadav picks up his 5th wicket as India edge closer to a massive lead. Bangladesh are 144 for 9.