India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 3 Live Updates: India get a 254-run lead, to bat again


Advertisement

India aiming to inflict follow-on over Bangladesh as early as possible.

Check out the live updates from Day 3 here.

India scored 404 in the first innings while Bangladesh start the day on 133 for 8.

India vs Bangladesh Live Updates:

11:04 am

Lunch Time at Chattogram. India: 36/0 India lead by 290 runs.

11:03 am

Shubman Gill bats on 15 and KL Rahul on 20. Rahul has hit 3 fours while Gill is yet to find the fence. India: 36/0 (15 overs)

10:40 am

India with a steady start. Shubman Gill (13) and KL Rahul (10) at the crease. India: 24/0

10:16 am

Shubman Gill survives. Taijul Islam thought he had Gill lbw but the DRS shows the ball missed the stumps by a whisker. India: 10/0

09:53 am

It looks like India will bat again. They have a 254-run lead and would aim to put a mammoth score for Bangladesh to chase in their 2nd innings. So be prepared for some batting action from India.

09:50 am

That's the end. Axar Patel takes the final wicket. Mehidy Hasan Miraz is stumped. Bangladesh: 150 all out.

09:45 am

There was a clear inside edge of the bat. Decision overruled. Bangladesh survive and DRS shows its importance. Bangladesh: 149/9

09:43 am

Axar Patel plumbs Khaled Ahmed and the umpire has given it out. Bangladesh review.

09:30 am

Mehidy Hasan bats on 24. The onus is on him to score the bulk of the runs now. Bangladesh need 60 runs to avoid the follow-on. 145 for 9.

09:22 am

Wicket! That's the end of Ebadot Hossain. Kuldeep Yadav picks up his 5th wicket as India edge closer to a massive lead. Bangladesh are 144 for 9.

More TEAM INDIA News arrow_forward

Read More About: team india india in bangladesh 2022 india
Published On December 16, 2022

Read more...