India vs Bangladesh: 1st Test Day 4 Live Updates: India need 10 wickets to win


Bangladesh need 471 runs. India need 10 wickets to win the match.

India vs Bangladesh Day 4 Live:

11:41 am

2nd session starts.

11:01 am

Day 4 Lunch: Bangladesh: 119/0 (42). The hosts need 394 runs to win. India need 10 wickets, but a session less now.

10:54 am

Zakir Hasan gets to his maiden fifty on his debut. This is a decent start for Bangladesh. They are 117/0 after 41 overs. This season has gone to the hosts as we prepare for Lunch, which seems moments away.

10:15 am

Bangladesh: 88/0 . Najmul Hossain Shanton gets to his half-century. Debutant Zakir Hasan also looks solid on 38. India unable to get any purchase from the surface.

09:36 am

It looks like the openers have settled well in the first hour of the 4th day. India need to find a breakthrough as they would want the floodgates of the Bangla batting lineup to open.

09:22 am

Bangladesh: 58/0 . Zakir Hasan (19*) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (39*) at the crease.

09:08 am

Bangladesh need 471 runs to win as India aim to pick up 10 wickets.

Published On December 17, 2022

