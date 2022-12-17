India vs Bangladesh: 1st Test Day 4 Live Updates: India need 10 wickets to win

11:01 am
Day 4 Lunch: Bangladesh: 119/0 (42). The hosts need 394 runs to win. India need 10 wickets, but a session less now.
10:54 am
Zakir Hasan gets to his maiden fifty on his debut. This is a decent start for Bangladesh. They are 117/0 after 41 overs. This season has gone to the hosts as we prepare for Lunch, which seems moments away.
10:15 am
Bangladesh: 88/0 . Najmul Hossain Shanton gets to his half-century. Debutant Zakir Hasan also looks solid on 38. India unable to get any purchase from the surface.
09:36 am
It looks like the openers have settled well in the first hour of the 4th day. India need to find a breakthrough as they would want the floodgates of the Bangla batting lineup to open.
09:22 am
Bangladesh: 58/0 . Zakir Hasan (19*) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (39*) at the crease.
09:08 am
Bangladesh need 471 runs to win as India aim to pick up 10 wickets.