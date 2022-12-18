India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 5 Highlights: Visitors take control of the series with a massive win

India have taken the driver's seat in the Bangladesh test series after their 188-run victory in the first test in Chattogram.

The visitors have taken a 1-0 lead in the 2-match series.

India finished the game off early on the 5th day. KL Rahul's troops required four wickets on the final day while the hosts needed 241 runs.

India vs Bangladesh Day 5 Highlights:

Bangladesh started the day on 272 for 6 overnight as Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz were at the crease.

Mehidy Hasan fell early to Mohammed Siraj as the pacer drew the first blood on the day. Shakib Al Hasan took the aggressive root and played some decent shots to get his fifty, his 30th in his test career.

But the Bangladesh skipper fell on 84 in the bowling of Kuldeep Yadav, thus diminishing any hopes for the hosts. Kuldeep picked up Ebadot Hossain to make India on the verge of victory, while Axar Patel finished things off with the final wicket of Taijul Islam.

Bangladesh were bowled out for 324 as India won the first test by 188 runs.

Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, the twin left-arm spinners of India picked up 4 and 3 wickets respectively.

Aftermath:

The 2nd and final test of the series starts in Mirpur on December 22.

India vs Bangladesh Day 5 Live