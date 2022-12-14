India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Fortunate Shreyas Iyer gets bowled but zing bails doesnt fall

Chattogram, Dec 14: In the rarest of rare incidents in the game of cricket, the ball clipped the stumps but the batter remained not out because the bails didn't fall.

The incident happened during the first Test between Bangladesh and India on the opening day of the match when India batter Shreyas Iyer remained not out despite the stumps getting disturbed.

Shreyas Iyer riding on his luck

The drama unfolded on the fifth ball of the 84th over of the Indian innings batting when Iyer missed the ball from Bangladesh's quick Ebadot Hossain. The ball was nipping back and the batter got stuck on the crease and got a bottom edge as he failed to bring his bat on time to defend it. The ball hit the off-stump and the zing bail light-up but it didn't fall and leave its groove.

Bangladesh side was shocked

The Bangladesh camp broke into celebration thinking Iyer - who was batting on 75 and shared a century stand with his partner Cheteshwar Pujara - was dismissed. They were shocked to see that the bail - which was replaced a few minutes ago - didn't fall.

The fielding side looked a little animated as they were toiling hard to break the partnership. Even Iyer - who had the fortune in his favour - seemed to agree with the fielding side and gestured that he would have walked towards the pavilion had the bail fallen down.

Iyer - who walked into the middle to bat at number five - revived his team after the visitors lost four wickets inside 30 overs. Iyer joined Pujara in the middle and had a big task at hand to steady the ship and remove his team from a precarious situation.