India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Full List of Award Winners, Man of the Match, Post-Match Presentation

India have overcome their ODI blues with a winning start in the test series against Bangladesh.

The Indian team, led by KL Rahul, have won the first test quite comprehensively by 188 runs.

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Awards List:

Three awards were handed out in the match. Have a look at them.

Tiger of the Match: Zakir Hasan

Zakir Hasan was a major takeaway for Bangladesh from this match. The opener led their resistance in the 2nd innings and scored his debut test hundred against a formidable Indian bowling attack. The 24-year-old looks like a decent player in the making.

Most Valuable Player of the Match: Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara scored a 90 in the first inning, then bettered it in the second with a hundred. This was his first hundred in 52 innings, spanning more than 3 years in time. Pujara batted extremely well in the match, also batted in a more aggressive style in the second innings, thus getting the fastest hundred of his test career.

Player of the Match: Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav's match figures say 8 wickets for 113 runs. This is the best figure for an Indian spinner against Bangladesh. The left-arm chinaman was a menace for the hosts throughout the match, especially in the first innings. He weaved his magic with the ball and Bangladeshi batters had no answer to that. This is also Kuldeep's 3rd 5-wicket haul in only his 8th test, an amazing achievement to say the least.

"To be very honest I am happy with the performance, both with bat and ball. First innings the pitch was quicker than the second innings. There was some pace in the first innings, but the second innings was very challenging. It was slower. so I was trying to work on my rhythm and bowl quicker," Kuldeep said in the post-match presentation.

He also added the higher number of revs in the ball help wrist spinners and gives them an advantage over the batters, thus confirming the importance of having a positive mindset and aggressive rhythm.

India captain KL Rahul was also elated with a winning start under his leadership. This was the first time Rahul captained India in the test format, and the Karnataka player was over the moon at the presentation-

"We've been here for a while. The one-day series, it didn't go as we wanted. Hard-fought Test match and we had to really work hard for this win. Really happy we did that. It did flatten out, didn't worry us. Looked like the batters were batting comfortably. Getting runs was hard for the first three days. The way their openers batted, we had to work hard," Rahul said.

"Our intensity was really high. We know no victory comes high. We batted well in the first innings as well. It was a job well done by Shreyas and Puji, even Pant's counter-attack. Really happy for them (Gill and Pujara), they utilised the opportunity. Very pleased with the way we bowled. The pitch wasn't really assisting the bowlers, but they found something," he continued.

"Umesh bowled a couple of great spells and brought us back into the game. We've built this attack over the years. They are showing what quality they have. I am not going to worry about what we could have done better," the Indian captain concluded.