India vs Bangladesh 2022: Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Sen and Deepak Chahar ruled out of 3rd ODI

Mirpur, December 8: India skipper Rohit Sharma, pacers Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Sen have been ruled out of the third ODI against Bangladesh, scheduled to be held at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Saturday (December 10).

While Rohit and Chahar picked up injuries during the second ODI, the other pacer Sen, who made his international debut in the first ODI sat out of the game on Wednesday (December 7) with a stiff back.

Skipper Rohit suffered a blow to his left thumb when fielding in the slips during the second ODI and needed stitches as well as scans. Chahar, on the other hand, suffered a hamstring injury.

Post match head coach Rahul Dravid revealed that the trio will "certainly miss the next game", adding Rohit will fly back to India for further assessment.

"Kuldeep, Deepak and Rohit will certainly miss the next game," Dravid said after the game, which India lost by 5 runs, resulting in a 0-2 series loss.

"Kuldeep and Deepak are out of the series, Rohit as well will certainly miss the next game, fly back to Bombay, consult with an expert and see how it is and whether he can come back for the Test matches or not, I'm not sure. It's too soon to say that. But all three of them won't play the next game for sure."

The skipper did not take the field for the rest of the Bangladesh innings, with vice-captain KL Rahul leading the side in his absence.

Rohit, however, came out to bat at No. 9, but is a doubt for the Test series as well, which begins on December 14 and is part of the World Test Championship.

Meanwhile, Chahar bowled only three overs of his quota after he pulled his hamstring. In fact, this is the third time in last four months that Chahar has had a breakdown. He was out with hamstring and back injury for close to six months having missed the IPL.

On his return, he again felt discomfort after one match against Zimbabwe, and after that during ODI series versus South Africa, he had to be pulled out. He was also ruled out of the T20 World Cup in Australia due to stiff back.

As it stands, there have been no replacements named for the injured trio. This is how the squad looked ahead of the second ODI: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj.