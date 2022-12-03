India vs Bangladesh: 27th Sports sign Toyam Sports as title sponsor; Rohit-Litton unveil trophy in Dhaka

Dubai, Dec 3: 27th Sports have signed Toyam Sports Limited (TSL) as the title sponsor for the Indian cricket team's 3-match ODI and 2-match Test series against Bangladesh starting Sunday (December 4) at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka. Dubai-based 27th Sports has acquired exclusive marketing rights from Impress-Mattra Consortium, the on-ground rights holder of all Bangladesh cricket teams' home series.

Captains unveil trophy in Dhaka

The ODI trophy for the three-match series was unveiled by India captain Rohit Sharma and his Bangladeshi counterpart Litton Das in Dhaka. Litton Das has been appointed acting skipper in the absence of regular white-ball captain Tamim Iqbal. It will be the first instance when the wicketkeeper-batter is going to lead Bangladesh in the ODIs.

Full Strength India Side tours Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma will lead India in both ODIs and Tests as the Men in Blue will be travelling to Bangladesh for a Test and ODI tour for the first time since 2015. Team India have opted for a full-strength squad led by Rohit Sharma and featuring the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli as they take on Bangla Tigers, who are a strong opponent in their home conditions.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be seen together for the first time in a Test match in Bangladesh.

Mohamedali Budhwani, CMD, Toyam Sports Ltd. (TSL) said, "We at Toyam Sports Limited (TSL) are extremely proud to come in as the Title Sponsor of the India versus Bangladesh ODI series. We have been a part of international cricket events before, but this ODI series is an added feather in the company's hat and the happiest and proudest moment for our company. Toyam Sports Limited, one of the fastest growing and BSE-listed sports company is always committed to support cricket in its growth and development, and we thank the ICC for this opportunity."

Speaking about the association 27th Sports CEO and Co-Founder Sangeet Shirodkar said, "It gives me immense pleasure to welcome Tayom Sports Limited (TSL) as the title sponsor of India's series against Bangladesh and I believe that this series will help the company extend its reach to a new territory and achieve global recognition. In keeping with Tayom's global outlook and our effort to put up a world-class event, we look forward to partner them on many more projects in the future."

Chairman and co-founder of 27th Sports, Sanjay Bector, said, "Toyam Sports Limited coming in as the title sponsor despite the increased global uncertainty and current market conditions rightly shows the company's faith in 27th Sports and its belief in cricket and the country's cricket-loving people to emerge as a winner."

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan said: "Cricket is very popular in Bangladesh and I am sure, Tayom Sports Limited (TSL) will be able to achieve their goal by coming on board as the title sponsor of a high-profile series like this one. I wish them all the best."

A highly reliable name in sports management and marketing, this is the third major signing in cricket for 27th Sports after the India-Sri Lanka Women's ODI & T20 Series in Sri Lanka and the high-profile Road Safety World Series T20 where the Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends team emerged winners defeating Sri Lanka Legends for the second consecutive time in the final.

Recently, 27th Sports also acquired The Hawks franchisee in the World Tennis League to be held in Dubai from December 19 to 24, 2022. The team comprises Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem, Elena Rybakina and Annett Kontaveit.

Media Release